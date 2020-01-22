VIDEO: Trump Gloats About Obstructing Congress

Articles

Earlier Wednesday, Donald Trump was in Davos for the World Economic Forum. Emboldened by the expected full acquittal by the GOP-led Senate, Trump confessed to Obstruction of Congress, which is Article Two of the Articles of Impeachment. Seriously, he flat-out admitted that the House does not have the documents because he has everything. First, he told the press that he thought the hearing was going "very well" for him, because when you already know the jury's ruling, you don't really care what happens during the trial. The whole thing is tainted. And when asked about why he felt it was going so well, he fully admitted that his administration withheld documents from the House to prevent them from finding it out even more damning evidence: “I got to watch enough — I thought our team did a very good job. But honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material." Oh. Rep. Val Demings, one of the seven Impeachment Managers took note. Others took note as well. Trump in Davos admits to obstruction during his obstruction trial in DC - Responding to a question about the impeachment trial, Trump told reporters: “I thought our team did a very good job. But honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.” See Art II. pic.twitter.com/W6VqksubcT

