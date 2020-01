Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 20:03 Hits: 3

State Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville, has made clear he thinks the only way a Democrat can beat U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November is to take clear, bold, … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239486713.html#storylink=rss