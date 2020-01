Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

President Trump has been in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum. Before leaving, he highlighted a new trade agreement with China, as well as the U.S. Mexico and Canada agreement.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/22/798419564/president-trump-addresses-media-as-he-wraps-up-davos-trip?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics