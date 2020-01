Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 17:22 Hits: 4

Chief Justice John Roberts trotted out an obscure term during impeachment proceedings yesterday; here's what it means.

(Image credit: The Literary Digest)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/22/798486578/a-history-of-pettifogging-for-the-pettifoggers-among-you?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics