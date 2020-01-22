2020 Mitch McConnell Should Meet 1999 Mitch McConnell On Impeachment Witnesses

Articles

Can't McTurtle just party like it's 1999? Here we have, courtesy of Andrew Kaczynski of CNN's @KFile, archive footage of our esteemed Senate Majority Leader having a good ole' guffaw with that pillar of pasty evangelicalism, Pat Buchanan about then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial. Buchanan asked him about Sen. Arlen Specter's complaints regarding not getting the witnesses they wanted at the trial. McCONNELL: I assume Arlen was concerned about Senate procedures. We did that by majority vote. Had my vote prevailed, there'd have been live witnesses, I would have been prepared to vote for whatever the House managers wanted in terms of putting on their trial. That was not the majority view, but I still think we had a mountain of evidence upon which to make a decision. Oh, REALLY? If his vote prevailed, he'd have had live witnesses? Whatever the House managers wanted? Hmmmm. Classic case of IOIYAR*, amirite? *It's Okay If You're A Republican

