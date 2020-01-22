Joe Biden Isn't The Threat To Social Security And Medicare, Trump Is

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

Here's Donald Trump, being interviewed by Joe Kernen on CNBC's Squawk Box this morning: KERNEN: One last question. TRUMP: Go ahead. KERNEN: Entitlements ever be on your plate? TRUMP: At some point, they will be. We have had tremendous growth. Toward the end of the year, the growth will be incredible. At the right time, we'll take a look at that. KERNEN: Are you willing to do things you didn't consider in the past with Medicare? TRUMP: We never had assets like we had. We never had the consumer taking in over $10,000 a family, we never had the kind of things we had our country is the hottest in the world, the hottest economy in the world, best unemployment ever, African-American, Asian-American, Hispanics best they've ever done. Black, best they've ever done. Unemployment and employment, there is a difference. Unemployment and employment numbers for African-Americans are the best we've ever had. We just came up with a chart. You know that was the entire point of running up the deficit, right? Forbes: Donald Trump won’t say it, but Republicans in the Senate will: Social Security and Medicare would be on the chopping block in a second Trump term. Pointing to rising deficits, Republican senators have all but promised to gut entitlements if Trump gets four more years.

