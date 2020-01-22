The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

George Conway Slaps Trump Lawyers: Treating Senate 'Like They're Morons'

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Kellyanne's husband did not sugarcoat it this morning on CNN. George Conway has a very low opinion of the lawyering on the side of the White House, and their performance as members of the Bar on Tuesday night. Conway was interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper. On the Democratic impeachment managers from the House: The managers were prepared, they were thoughtful, they were factual, they were logical, they were dignified. Trump’s lawyers, on the other hand, were dissembling, distorting and even lying. On the claim that there was no quid-pro-quo on the phone call with Ukraine's leader: The depths to which Trump’s lawyers will go to make these deceptive arguments. I mean they’re treating the American public, they’re treating the Senate, like they’re morons. It’s just outrageous. Just utterly and completely shameless in light of all of the evidence. And the notion that you can assert that the call, as the president has been doing, as perfect is crazy. And about the Republican Senate's so-called "rules of evidence" at trial:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/george-conway-slaps-trump-lawyers-treating

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version