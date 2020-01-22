Chris Wallace Laughs At Kellyanne's Claim Ukraine Aid Timing Was 'Coincidence'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 16:31 Hits: 7

On Tuesday's Martha McCallum Fox show, Kellyanne Conway made such ridiculous excuses for Trump that she forced Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace to start laughing on set. During a break of Tuesday's Senate impeachment trial coverage, Wallace went over the timeline of Ukraine aid. Trump withheld aid to Ukraine until the whistleblower report exposed him. Then he released the aid. Conway did her usual gas-lighting and after she didn’t answer the question, he forced her to respond. "He releases it after the whistleblower story comes out, after Adam Schiff says he got caught," he said. After Wallace meticulously constructed the events, Conway lamely replied, "That is knitting together...” Wallace jumped back in and said the timing is clear. "No," she said. “You’re looking at causation but it could be coincidence.” This whole scheme was just one big coincidence! Chris Wallace laughed out loud. Conway then pivoted on by complaining about what the Democrats were saying instead of focusing on the questions Wallace asked, as usual. Wallace said, "It was September 9th, September 10th, the story breaks, now the Democrats know about the whistleblower and are going to begin an investigation and then on September 11th or 12th, the president releases the aid. You’re saying it’s a coincidence?” “Yes. Why wouldn’t it be?” Conway answered. Kellyanne inadvertently verified Chris Wallace’s time frame by saying, "You’re too logical for them, respectfully."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/chris-wallace-laughs-kellyanne-conway-when