Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton For $50M In Defamation Suit

I suppose this was inevitable. And a reminder that Hillary Clinton didn't have to even say out loud Tulsi Gabbard's name for everyone to know who she was talking about. Source: NBC News Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday against Hillary Clinton seeking $50 million in damages, claiming the former Democratic presidential nominee "carelessly and recklessly impugned" her reputation when she suggested in October that one of the 2020 Democratic candidates is "the favorite of the Russians." The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, says it aims to hold Clinton and other "political elites" accountable for "distorting the truth in the middle of a critical Presidential election." It also says Gabbard suffered an economic loss to be proven at trial. Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill responded: "That’s ridiculous." Gabbard, a dark horse candidate who represents Hawaii, was on the campaign trail Wednesday and unavailable for comment about the suit, according to her law firm, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP. And as a reminder, here is what Hillary said and the context with which she said it.

