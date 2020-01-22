The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Saudis Hacked Phone Of Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos

Category: Politics Hits: 6

The Guardian:: “The Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos had his mobile phone ‘hacked’ in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message that had apparently been sent from the personal account of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, sources have told the Guardian. “The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world’s richest man, according to the results of a digital forensic analysis. “This analysis found it ‘highly probable’ that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post.” As Tengrain pointed out, "No official statement from [The Saudi Royal] spokesperson, Jared Kushner." The Saudi's took to Twitter to deny the charge. David Simon speaks for many:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/saudis-hacked-phone-amazon-chief-jeff

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version