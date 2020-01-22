Battle Over Witnesses Launches First Full Week of Trump Trial

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 07:31 Hits: 5

The impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump got fully underway in the Senate Tuesday with a battle over the rules governing how the case moves forward. For just the third time in U.S. history, senators will vote to decide if a president should be removed from office. Congressional Democrats argue witnesses should be allowed to testify to help make their case Trump abused the power of the presidency. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/battle-over-witnesses-launches-first-full-week-trump-trial-4163771