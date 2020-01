Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 22:53 Hits: 3

A trio of House Democrats on Tuesday called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to cease collecting DNA from migrants in government custody.In a letter to acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Veronica...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/479254-democrats-press-trump-administration-to-stop-dna-collection-from-detained