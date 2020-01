Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 02:19 Hits: 1

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), one of President Trump’s loyal allies in the Senate, says the White House defense team is not likely to push for a motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment.Under the organizing resolution introduced by Senate Majority...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479289-cruz-white-house-not-expected-to-push-motion-to-dismiss-impeachment-articles