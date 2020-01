Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 02:29 Hits: 1

Senate Republicans rejected an effort by Democrats to call White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify at the outset of the impeachment trial.Democrats forced a vote to get language included in the resolution on the trial rules...

