Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) on Tuesday blasted “draconian” restrictions on the press during the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Trump.“Preventing credentialed reporters from moving freely around the Capitol and confining them to roped-off...

