Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 21:10 Hits: 3

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump began in earnest Thursday in the Senate with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and introductory remarks.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/21/798252794/what-day-1-of-impeachment-sounded-like?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics