Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

The 2020 census officially starts in an Alaskan fishing village along the Bering Sea. Starting the count there in January, when the ground is frozen, makes it easier to reach far-flung communities.

(Image credit: Claire Harbage/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/21/796703843/along-the-rim-of-alaska-the-once-a-decade-u-s-census-begins-in-toksook-bay?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics