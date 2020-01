Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 10:01 Hits: 1

More than 40% believe the U.S. is not very prepared to keep this year's election safe. The results paint a picture of a polarized electorate wary about what it reads and the fairness of elections.

(Image credit: Marcus Marritt for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/21/797101409/npr-poll-majority-of-americans-believe-trump-encourages-election-interference?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics