Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 10:06 Hits: 1

NPR's Noel King talks to Los Angeles Times reporter Sarah Wire, who chairs the group representing Capitol Hill's daily print press, about restrictions placed on reporters during the impeachment trial.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/21/798088855/capitol-hill-press-corps-will-be-restricted-during-impeachment-trial?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics