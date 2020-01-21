Dems Respond To Trump&#8217;s &#8216;Baseless Objections&#8217; In New Legal Brief

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020

House Democrats responded to the argument submitted by President Donald Trump’s legal team in a new brief Tuesday.

The seven House impeachment managers who’ll present the lower chamber’s argument in the Senate described the President’s team’s briefing as raising “baseless objections.” They also said Trump didn’t appear eager to defend his actions.

“It is clear from his response that President Trump would rather discuss anything other than what he actually did,” the brief read.

Trump’s legal team, led by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, opened its lengthy brief on impeachment Monday by asserting that “abuse of power,” the first charge levied against Trump, was “a made-up theory that would permanently weaken the Presidency.”

But Democrats pointed out that even the Republicans’ legal analyst of choice, Professor Jonathan Turley, disagreed. In congressional testimony, Turley argued that the “other high crimes and misdemeanors” listed in the Constitution apply to impeachable acts “even if they are not technically criminal acts.”

Read it below:

