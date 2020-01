Articles

The Senate impeachment trial is set to get underway at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released his proposed rules for the trial Monday evening, which Democrats quickly criticized. Follow along below, and refresh this page for updates.

