Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 18:47 Hits: 4

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump opened Tuesday amid new acrimony over the rules Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed Monday. “Everything in these rules is rigged ...They are so afraid, so afraid of the facts coming out that they want things to be presented at two, three in the morning,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff, who is leading the team of House impeachment managers, told reporters on Tuesday. “Give me a break.”

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-news-roundup-jan-21