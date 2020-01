Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 16:13 Hits: 1

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) returned to her criticism of the Democratic Party's establishment on Monday, declaring the Democrats a "center or center-conservative party."In an interview at MLK Now 2020 in New York, the freshman...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/479133-ocasio-cortez-democratic-party-is-a-center-or-center-conservative-party