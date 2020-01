Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 17:01 Hits: 3

Before the House prosecution team makes the case about the two articles of impeachment against President Trump, the Senate needs to pass a resolution governing how the trial will work.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/21/797320215/senate-impeachment-trial-begins-with-fight-over-rules?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics