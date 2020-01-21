Scarborough: Even The Voters Who Don't Want Trump Removed Think He's Guilty

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 14:45 Hits: 1

On today's Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough pointed out Trump is still coasting on the good numbers from the ten-year recovery. "And the numbers just keep getting better for our economy, but for President Trump and this impeachment, the numbers actually are staying the same, or actually getting worse," he said. "We got this new poll coming out this morning that we're going to talk about that actually shows still the majority of Americans think not only should he be impeached, but believe the president of the United States should be removed from office. That's something that did not happen for years with Nixon, until the very end." "It's a fascinating time right now," Mika Brzezinski interjected. "Certainly, I don't think Bill Clinton ever got into the 30s as far as being impeached and removed from office," he said. "This morning, the impeachment trial essentially begins," Brzezinski said. "As Joe said, just over half of Americans believe the Senate should vote to convict and remove President Trump from office. Take a look at this. According to the latest CNN/SSRS poll, 51% believe Trump should be convicted and removed from office by the Senate. Forty-five percent say he should not. Sixty-nine percent say that the Senate impeachment trial should include testimony from new witnesses. Twenty-six percent disagreed. That's an important number.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/scarborough-even-voters-who-dont-want