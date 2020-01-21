SCOTUS Punts On Obamacare; Trump Will Lie Again For 2020

Articles

Rather than fast-track the latest challenge to Obamacare, the Supreme Court punted past the 2020 election. And while that appears to be a win for the so-called Trump administration, it puts Trump's 2016 lies about "terrific healthcare at a fraction of the cost and it's going to be so easy" on the front burner for 2020. [clmediameta nid=127951] Politico gets this wrong: The outcome means Trump will face less pressure to articulate an Obamacare replacement plan during the campaign. Republicans failed to agree on an Obamacare replacement when they had complete control of the federal government in the first two years of Trump's presidency, and they haven’t come up with a new plan since then. A health care proposal developed by Trump's Medicare chief Seema Verma was nixed last summer over her colleagues' concerns it would have actually strengthened Obamacare rather than replace it. Protect Our Care Chair Leslie Dach gets this right:

