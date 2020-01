Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 23:35 Hits: 2

House impeachment managers will have 24 hours over two days to make their opening arguments when they begin to present their case against President Trump to the Senate Wednesday, according to a resolution circulated by Senate Majority...

