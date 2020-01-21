Dershowitz 1998 Contradicts Dershowitz 2020

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020

These days, Alan Dershowitz is making the argument that Trump's abuse of power is not an impeachable offense. Lawrence Tribe has great recollection of Alan Dershowitz from 1998 singing a completely different tune. .@AlanDersh comments on impeachment on Larry King Live, 8/24/9801:41:04 DERSHOWITZ: “It certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty.” — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 19, 2020 h/t Andrew Kaczynski who forwarded the video to Professor Tribe.

