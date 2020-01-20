The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: The Electoral Cases For — And Against — The Four Leading Democrats

Category: Politics Hits: 7

 
In a live recording, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew debates the electoral cases of the four leading candidates in the Democratic primary. They also discuss the concept of electability and whether voters are biased against voting for a woman for president. Plus, they play a round of “Guess What Americans Think.”

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-the-electoral-cases-for-and-against-the-four-leading-democrats/

