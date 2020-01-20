Reporter’s Notebook: Precedent, the reason Senate rules feel ‘made up’

Articles

Published on Monday, 20 January 2020

CQ Roll Call reporter Niels Lesniewski took a deep dive into the history of impeachment ahead of the Senate trial for President Donald Trump. He found some pertinent parallels in a 1936 impeachment case of a federal judge from Florida that involved the House adding articles of impeachment after a Senate trial began. Watch as he takes us through the weird rabbit hole he jumped down for this archived story.

