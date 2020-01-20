Crimes required? Trump's impeachment defense could set new standard

Articles

Published on Monday, 20 January 2020

President Donald Trump's defense team is arguing that a president should not be convicted by the Senate on articles of impeachment that do not include a criminal violation, putting the very definition of an impeachable offense at the center of the Senate trial set to begin Tuesday. And some legal experts said the outcome of that debate could set a new, higher standard for removing a president from office in future impeachments.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/crimes-required-trumps-impeachment-defense-set-new-standard