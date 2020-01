Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 18:23 Hits: 0

House Democrats in a filing on Monday refuted the White House’s argument that President Trump impeachment was a "rigged process.”Instead, Democrats describe their steps as necessary to protect the country from a man who they say believes he is above...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/479050-read-democrats-response-to-white-house-impeachment-claims