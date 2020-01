Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 15:24 Hits: 0

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Sunday that the Senate’s impeachment trial could last as long as eight weeks if the chamber elects to hear from witnesses.“I think it’s certainly possible that this trial could last one to two weeks. On the other hand,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/478973-cruz-hearing-from-witnesses-could-extend-senate-trial-to-up-to-8