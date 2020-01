Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 23:07 Hits: 1

Amid rising in polls in South Carolina, Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer kicked off a weekend Carolinas swing Friday in Charlotte. Steyer, 62, spoke to groups of Latinos, African Americans … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239392813.html#storylink=rss