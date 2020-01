Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 14:16 Hits: 5

Meng Wanzhou was arrested in 2018 as she changed planes in Vancouver. The U.S. says the Chinese technology giant misled banks about the nature of Huawei's business in Iran.

(Image credit: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/20/797804152/extradition-trial-for-huawei-executive-facing-u-s-fraud-charges-begins-in-vancou?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics