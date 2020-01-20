Marianne Williamson Is Still On America's Side

Articles

Two weeks ago, Marianne Williamson suspended her presidential campaign. She told us that while she was on the road-- talking day after day for all of last year with people about the issues that motivated her campaign, from her plan for reparations for the descendants of slaves and her plan to create a department of peace, to her comprehensive whole health plan, she campaigned became aware of and campaigned with dozens of congressional candidates. Some she came to know personally, like Betsy Sweet in Maine, Jill Carter in Maryland and J.D. Scholten in Iowa, while others she got to see in action or hear about from her own supporters. Almost as soon as she decided to end her own campaign, she made this and she told us she would like to help the campaigns of some of these congressional candidates whose ideas and energy she had been admiring as she criss-crossed the country.

