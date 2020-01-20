Beyond Monday's Gun-Laden March In Richmond, Militias' Plans For A 'Civil War' Look To Go National

Articles

Published on Monday, 20 January 2020

Thanks to an encouraging tweet from Donald Trump, militias around the United States are preparing to assemble in Richmond, Va., on Monday, to protest gun-control legislation—many vowing to bring their guns, in open defiance of Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of emergency and its accompanying ban on any kind of weaponry at the state Capitol. On Friday, Trump tweeted an attack on Northam that aligned perfectly with far-right extremists’ paranoid claims about the planned legislation: “Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia,” he wrote. “That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away.”

