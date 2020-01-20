George Conway: Trump's History Of Mistreating Law Firms Finally Catches Up With Him

Articles

Conservative attorney George Conway asserted in a column over the weekend that President Donald Trump’s history of mistreating law firms is catching up with him. In a Sunday op-ed for The Washington Post, Conway explains that Trump is now faced with sparse choices for legal representation in his impeachment trial after years of not paying attorneys and generally being a bad client. Pointing to Trump’s choice of Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, Conway writes: The president has consistently encountered difficulty in hiring good lawyers to defend him. In 2017, after Robert S. Mueller III became special counsel, Trump couldn’t find a high-end law firm that would take him as a client. His reputation for nonpayment preceded him: One major Manhattan firm I know had once been forced to eat bills for millions in bond work it once did for Trump. No doubt other members of the legal community knew of other examples.

