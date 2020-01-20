In Surprise Move, NYT Endorses Elizabeth Warren AND Amy Klobuchar

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 15:19 Hits: 4

The New York Times shocked a lot of people last night when they announced they would endorse Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic nomination. WARREN: I think the old left-right division, yeah, there's a lot of that, but I think it's a very different division in America. An America that working for a thinner and thinner slice at the top and not working for much of anyone else. REPORTER: Is that enough to bridge, you know, this system's, the ecosystems of misinformation, hyperpartisanship, things that are -- REPORTER: Even more practically, is it enough to get anything passed in a Mitch McConnell senate? *** REPORTER: Why don't talented people want to continue to work for you? KLOBUCHAR: But they do. I hope you meet the people outside in the hall. I may not be the leading candidate right now, but I have beaten, like, 19 people, including every governor. And so you can't run a presidential campaign if you have a dysfunctional work environment. My campaign manager is the same one I've had for 14 years. My state director has been with me for 7 years. The acting chief of staff has been with me for 4 years and on her third baby. Mara Gay, who is a member of the Times editorial board, was on Morning Joe to talk about it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/surprise-move-nyt-endorses-elizabeth