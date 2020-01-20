John Cornyn Dismisses Criminals Surrounding Trump As 'Grifters And Hangers On'

Articles

Published on Monday, 20 January 2020

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) made it clear this Sunday that there's no amount of open criminality that's ever going to move a single Republican to finally hold Trump accountable for his actions. When asked by Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan if the Senate should hear from former NSA John Bolton, Cornyn proceeded to attack the House impeachment hearings rather than answer the question: CORNYN: Well, I find it curious that Chairman Nadler of the Judiciary Committee called this a rock solid case. But if the House isn't prepared to go forward with the evidence that they produced in the impeachment inquiry, maybe they ought to withdraw the articles of impeachment and-- and start over again. This isn't the Senate's responsibility to make the case. This is the House's responsibility under the Constitution. The Senate's supposed to decide the case sitting as a court of impeachment. [...] So, this is really on the House to make that decision. They can continue to process additional witnesses in the House. They could even vote on additional articles of impeachment. But this to me seems to undermine or indicate that they're getting cold feet or have a lack of confidence in what they've done so far.

