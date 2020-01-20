Christine Todd Whitman: 'The American People Want To Know What's Behind This'

Articles

Politics

Mitch McConnell is doing everything he can to lower the profile of the impeachment trial and prevent witnesses against Trump, and Chris Jansing talked about it this morning with Christine Todd Whitman and former Obama official Chris Lu. "Governor, you've watched this before, how much impact over what happens the next couple weeks will have on the presidential race going forward?" Jansing asked. "You know, it is hard to tell. Obviously the Republicans are going to push it through as fast as they can with the schedule that Mitch McConnell has announced," Whitman said. "He is trying to get it done at 2 in the morning so other people aren't watching, we know what the Senate will do, unfortunately. I was trying to get two pictures to put together, one of Mitch McConnell with his quote to say he was not an impartial juror, and the other one raising his right hand, swearing his oath of office, swearing on the Bible, 'so help me God,' he would be an impartial jurist. You wonder why the public is skeptical of the whole process?" "When you watch this, do you think there's a not legit in terms of this is the way to do this to make this a fair process, but strategically is this the way to go?" Jansing asked.

