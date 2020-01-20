Trump's Finances Appear Shaky, Opening Up More Opportunities To Buy Presidential 'Favors'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 18:00 Hits: 4

Reporter David Fahrenthold is responsible for perhaps 80% of everything we know about Donald Trump's ongoing business operations. In a start-of-year summary of where things stand, Fahrenthold and other Washington Post reporters wrote up a terse rundown of the state of the presidential grift-o-matic; they question, among other things, whether the Trump family purging their businesses of undocumented workers (only after being caught, of course) will raise labor costs and whether the hit Donald's companies have been taking due to their association with, you know, him will compel Trump to sell off assets or take other, similarly drastic measures. Donald Trump only months ago sincerely, truly ordered the next G7 Summit be held at one of his own golf resorts, for example, and had the White House defending that obviously crooked money grab before backing down again. He has gotten bolder in his attempts to funnel money into his properties, and his family has become less interested in keeping up pretenses of basic propriety, each year of his "term."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/trumps-finances-appear-shaky-opening-more