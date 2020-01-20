Democrats, Stop Offering Up Hunter Biden To Moscow Mitch's Senate

Articles

Monday, 20 January 2020

Donald Trump is being impeached because of his immoral, illegal and corrupt actions against Ukraine. He tried to force their newly elected president to announce an investigation into one of his own political rivals. He committed attempted extortion by withholding desperately- needed congressionally approved monies for their defense against Russia. Hunter Biden is not guilty of anything nor was he ever suspected of any wrongdoings in Ukraine. Not until John Solomon, Rudy Giuliani and his band of thugs devised a scheme to smear Hunter Biden (which would hopefully stick to Joe Biden) did his name become trending on Fox News. By having the president of Ukraine declare he was investigating the Bidens, Giuliani and Trump knew it would help tarnish Biden's chances against Trump in a possible election match-up. I'm not supporting Biden's candidacy, but facts are what they are. We saw how effective that was against Hillary Clinton. Never forget James Comey‘s role in helping to elect Trump with his 2016 October surprise. On Sunday's CNN State of the Union, Sen. Sherrod Brown signaled it was reasonable to call Hunter as a witness if John Bolton would testify.

