Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 23:06 Hits: 1

Opening arguments in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump begin this week in the Republican-controlled Senate. Democrats from the House of Representatives will present their case against the president with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presiding. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/trump-senate-impeachment-trial-hear-opening-arguments-4161461