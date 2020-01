Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 00:56 Hits: 6

House Democrats gearing up to take impeachment to the Senate are already bashing Republicans over process, accusing GOP leaders in the upper chamber of threatening to shut the public out of the trial by chopping the number of days — and thereby...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/479013-democrats-worry-a-speedy-impeachment-trial-will-shut-out-public