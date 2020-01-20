Don Jr. Attacks Yovanovitch With ‘Enemies List’ Conspiracy Theory

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 00:00

Trump's allies over at Judicial Watch launched another failed smear campaign this week, this time against former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, where they accuse her and the State Department of "illegally monitoring" a supposed "enemies" list of pro-Trump media personalities and others when, if the texts turned over by Lev Parnas are to be believed, the very opposite is true and it was them stalking her. Apparently in Trump-world, looking at someone's public social media feeds is now "illegal," because that's the so-called bombshell being pushed by Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton, among others, and being pushed by Trump Jr. this Sunday. Here's more on that from The Daily Beast: Pro-Trump ‘Enemies List’ Smear Flops: Donald Trump’s allies in Congress and the pro-Trump media are scrambling to find a counter-narrative to the Ukraine impeachment investigation that can shore up Republican support, even crashing into closed hearings in some kind of misguided protest. [...] Now, with few appealing options, they’ve latched onto their the most ridiculous claim yet: portraying a mundane social media search tool as a deep-state conspiracy theory.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/don-jr-spreads-conspiracy-theory-amb