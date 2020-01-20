'Fat Leonard' Scandal: Bribery And Corruption In The U.S. Navy

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 20 January 2020

Numerous officers who served in the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet are caught up in a massive bribery scandal. Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Nicholas A. Galladora/U.S. Navy Marcus Hedahl, United States Naval Academy It seems like everyone’s talking about bribery these days – but I, and anyone else who works for the federal government, have to limit what we can say about what does or does not constitute an ethical or illegal lapse. I am an ethicist who teaches leadership, ethics and law, and I believe a recent bribery case in the U.S. military offers an interesting and distinctive perspective through which to consider these issues. Unfortunately, due to current restrictions on what federal employees can and can’t say about political matters, I can’t discuss all the ways that case might apply to a broader debate.

