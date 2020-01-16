The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How Ed Henry covered impeachment the first time

Category: Politics Hits: 0

Ed Henry had an interview scheduled with Bill Clinton. It was a relatively sleepy week in Washington, the State of the Union was approaching, and the young reporter planned to ask the president about his relationship with Congress. Things changed. News of the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke, and what was supposed to be a routine sit-down turned into a 15-minute phone call brimming with executive denials: “not sexual,” “not improper,” “not true.”

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/hoh/how-ed-henry-covered-impeachment-the-first-time

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version