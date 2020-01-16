Democrats try to expand House battlefield by targeting six more districts

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 22:57 Hits: 0

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is adding six new targets to its 2020 battlefield, hoping to flip more Republican-held seats while protecting its House majority. Having made historic gains in the 2018 midterms, Democrats started the year on defense. Republicans need a net gain of 18 seats to retake the House, and their first targets will be the 30 districts President Donald Trump won in 2016 that are currently represented by Democrats.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/campaigns/democrats-try-expand-house-battlefield-targeting-six-districts