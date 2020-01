Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 15:12 Hits: 0

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), one of the House managers in President Trump's impeachment trial, said Sunday he and other Democrats leading the case against the president in the Senate are considering all "relevant witnesses." Asked whether House...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/478969-house-manager-all-of-the-relevant-witnesses-are-on-the-table